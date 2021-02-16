The Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands group is hosting two events in the next few weeks to help people learn about the organization and the lands it protects.
First up is a Naturist Club seasonal meeting at 5:30 p.m. today. The online meeting will include a presentation on the basics of the ACFL (their history, recommended trails and ecosystems) and allow people the chance to socialize with fellow hikers, discuss recent nature observations, talk about online learning sessions coming up and make plans for the future.
Ideally, that club will continue in person later, according to the organization. At that time, they expect to do art and science projects, presentations and group hikes.
The Friends organization will host its annual membership meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, via Zoom. The meeting features a look back at 2020, board elections and a question-and-answer session before moving on to this year’s featured speaker Kayla Swerin.
Swerin is a graduate student at the University of Washington earning a master’s degree in forest resources. She has worked as a forestry technician in both wilderness and urban settings for organizations including the University of Washington, the U.S. Forest Service, the state Department of Natural Resources and Puget Sound Energy.
According to a release from the Friends, Swerin believes trees are important for many reasons, including their role in global climate regulation, the reliable jobs they create in rural communities and the sanctuary they give people while walking in the forest.
Anyone interested can sign up for either event at www.friendsoftheacfl.org.
