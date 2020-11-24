The Friends of the Anacortes Public Library elected new officers during its annual meeting, held via video conference on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Incoming co-presidents are Kandy Dubuque and Megan Taylor, the vice president Patrick Gallagher, the secretary is Tress Connolly, and the treasurer is Hal Rooks. Terms are for one year.
The Friends group meets at 2 p.m. the second Thursday of every month. Meetings are open to all. Learn more at www.friendsoftheanacorteslibrary.org.
