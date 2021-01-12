The Friends of Skagit Beaches is kicking off its annual winter lecture series Friday with a talk about seals and sea lions.
The lectures will be on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Fridays. Find links and information at www.skagitbeaches.org.
• “Seals and Sea Lions: Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea,” led by Cindy Elliser, research director at Pacific Mammal Research, is at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. The talk focuses on “pinnipeds” and the difference between seals and sea lions.
• “From Science to Action, Advancing Salmon Recovery in the Northwest,” led by Jacques White, the executive director of Long Live the Kings, is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. White will talk about how Long Live the Kings is working to find sustainable solutions for the future of the species.
• “Introducing the Asian Giant Hornet,” led by Cassie Cichorz, a state Department of Agriculture Asian hornet outreach and education specialist, is at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19. She will talk about threats the hornets pose and how to prevent their expansion.
• “Deep Sea Volcanoes: A Fiber-optic Look at Eruptions, Hot Springs and Life Forms,” led by Deborah Kelley, a professor at the School of Oceanography at the University of Washington, is April 16. She will livestream video from the world’s most advanced submarine observatory to look at one of the most extreme environments on Earth.
