The Shell Puget Sound Refinery and the Anacortes Schools Foundation are again teaming up this month to raise money to help the students of the Anacortes area.
The organizations are hosting their annual Fueling Education Fun Run on Sunday, Sept. 19.
This is the seventh annual run, which was virtual last year and includes both an in-person and a virtual option this year. In the past six years, the event has brought in roughly $313,000, Schools Foundation Executive Director Marta McClintock said.
“We are so excited to be able to have our in-person event outside, where it’s safe and fun for everyone,” she said.
The goal this year is to raise $50,000, about on par with the past few years, McClintock said. The money has been used in a variety of ways, including STEM programs, scholarships and, most recently, COVID-19 relief. This year, the focus is really going to be on helping students with what they need to succeed after a really tough year, she said.
That’s true for a lot of the Schools Foundation funding this year.
The foundation always helps the Impact Program, which helps with summer learning loss, and this year it’s going to help as much as it can with catching up on learning, she said.
“We don’t know what specifically those needs are until the kids are back in classrooms,” she said.
It may look like new tech for classrooms or other kinds of supply support and the foundation will be ready, she said.
The Puget Sound Refinery awards the school with the most race participation a $5,000 gift.
It becomes a contest to see who can win the prize, which has gone to different elementary schools over the past three years. The school then gets to decide what to do with that money.
The winner is determined based on what percentage of the school participated, not just raw numbers, she said.
Awards also go to the first-, second- and third-place male and female in the 5K race, to the fastest teacher from the School District, to the fastest Puget Sound Refinery employee and to the fastest child in each age category in the kids’ race.
All racers who complete the race get a finisher’s medal, and this year the T-shirts are Seahawks purple, McClintock said.
There also will be raffle prizes, though most of the other interactive activities at the race starting line (like face painting) had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19, McClintock said.
Masks will be required during the race along with other safety precautions.
For those people who don’t want to be in the crowd of runners, there is a virtual option challenging participants to walk two miles on their own time.
For race information, visit asfkids.org/funrun.
A week before the run, a volunteer is also raising money for a new scholarship focused on children of first responders.
Jack Curtis, a community member, will ride his bike 110 miles, ending at Rice Field on Saturday, Sept. 11. The 110 miles represent 110 stories at the World Trade Center in New York, which collapsed after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The money raised will go into a scholarship fund for children of first responders, McClintock said.
Visit asfkids.org and click on the scholarship tab to learn more, to contribute or to find out how to greet Curtis when he arrives at the field on Sept. 11.
