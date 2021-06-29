A group of mermen is helping raise money for scholarships for Anacortes women.
The results of the first Mermen of Anacortes contest, hosted by the Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women, are in.
Johnny Picasso (John Archibald) took top honors as the leading fundraiser, bringing in $1,330 for the AAUW Scholarship Fund. He was followed by Bow Spirit $1025 (John Wilkinson), Anacortes Yacht Club $870 and Anacortes Marine Documentation $538 (Brian “The Mailman” Aurand). Many others participated, bringing the total to $6,600.
The group will be flashing their fins on the AAUW float in the Anacortes Fourth of July parade.
All of the contestants will appear in a 2022 calendar featuring the creativity of the participants in the scenic Anacortes area. The mermen include a 3-year-old with his tortoise from Anacortes, a local brewer, a great-grandpa with his mermaid granddaughter and a retired Navy captain.
The Mermen of Anacortes Calendar will be available by July 4 at Johnny Picasso’s, Marine Supply & Hardware and online at anacortes-wa.aauw.net. Donations are still welcome and all proceeds go to the AAUW Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to local women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.