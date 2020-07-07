The Anacortes Arts Festival and the City of Anacortes host a run each August to raise money for arts in Anacortes. The run, normally the Saturday of the annual festival, is taking a virtual route this year.
The virtual run, which challenges all participants to run or walk at their convenience between Aug. 1 and 7, offers suggestions for routes that highlight some public art around town or allows people to choose their own route.
Registration includes a T-shirt, event bib and event sticker.
Everyone who registers by July 17 will have their T-shirt in time for the event. Everyone else will receive theirs in mid-August.
Proceeds for the event will go toward public art.
Register at www.active.com/anacortes-wa/running/distance-running-virtual-events/art-to-art-dash-virtual-race-2020.
