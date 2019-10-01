Test the speeds of the new City of Anacortes fiber network, find out how exactly it was installed and ask questions about the process during the city’s Fiber Gala from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Anacortes Public Library.
Stations will be set up throughout the library, said Ian Houben, fiber network business assistant. “We will feature specific parts of the fiber network, as well as how it can be used,” he said.
Right now, the library is one of the only users of the fiber network, along with the city’s IT department. Downtown businesses will soon be able to sign up for service.
People are encouraged to bring their mobile devices to the demo, Houben said. They will be able to scan a code to try out a speed test that will show them how fast the new network actually is.
They can also try out a virtual reality game connected to that internet and chat with the Public Works department about how the network was installed in the city’s water pipes.
Another station will feature information on cutting the cord with cable companies. Community members will be able to enter programs or television shows they like and find out what services are available to watch those programs if they no longer have cable.
City Councilman Bruce McDougall will talk about the city’s smart technology and how it can be used.
The library will also provide demonstrations of some of its own resources, Houben said.
The city is sponsoring a contest for artists to create Visions of 2050. The futuristic images will be presented in a gallery of the event and everyone can vote on their favorite, Houben said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.