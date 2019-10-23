When internationally known poet Tess Gallagher comes to Anacortes this week, she is coming with friends and in a special mode of transportation.
Her friends are fellow poets Alice Derry and Gary Copeland Lilley.
The three friends will share poetry, and Copeland Lilley will perform some music, Gallagher said.
“We are going to have a fun night,” she said.
The mode of transport is a Mercedes that once belonged to author Raymond Carver.
Gallagher, Carver’s widow, spoke fondly of the author and their lives together, before he died in 1988.
She said she is honored to use his car for the road trip from Port Angeles, where she lives, to Anacortes.
The reading of her work is 7 p.m. Thursday at Pelican Bay Books and Coffee House. The event is free and open to the public.
Gallagher was born and raised in Port Angeles and found a love of the English language early on. When she was in high school, an English teacher introduced her to Shakespeare and other forms of writing that she adored.
When she went to school at the University of Washington, she decided to pursue poetry and earned a place with Theodore Roethke, who only took on a few students at a time.
He was a wonderful teacher, Gallagher said. She just returned from a tour in Michigan with the Theodore Roethke Foundation, where she showed a short film she helped create about Roethke and his impact.
Her time with him as a teacher was more than 50 years ago.
Since then, Gallagher has continued to write and find success in the world of poetry. She has published 11 books of poems and will read mainly from her work “Is, Is Not” at her event here.
The work is written between her home in Port Angeles and her home in Ireland, where she spends half of her time. The poems help provide that image of stitching together the two places, Gallagher said.
She also will use some of the things she has learned from the Irish people, including interesting uses of adjectives and nouns and new ways of writing things.
“They are beautiful storytellers,” she said.
There are images of nature, too, which often find their way into poems.
“I love deer and the hummingbirds and the chickadees,” she said, also mentioning an eagle that sometimes swoops by outside of her window.
Her poems often cover things she has experienced and the things she has felt in her life, though it’s hard to say a poem is about something.
“A poem is not about something, it is something. It is lightning, it is thunder,” she said.
Reading a poem is like being struck by lightning, she said. The reader can feel it.
Poems also have their own rhythm and flow and feel more like a song when they are good.
“Poetry is a musical event,” she said.
Those attending the reading should also find her poems to be a bit like short films, Gallagher said. They are full of imagery and drama, just like a film is.
Derry and Copeland Lilley will also entertain attendees.
Derry was born in Oregon and raised in Washington and Montana. She received her master’s degree from Goddard College (now Warren Wilson College) in 1980.
She has published six books of poetry and traveled all over, reading her work, and worked for 37 years teaching writing at literature at Peninsula College. For more than 25 years, she co-directed the Foothills Writers Series and hosted more than 15 readings a year.
Copeland Lilley is the writer of eight books of poetry, most recently “The Bushman’s Medicine Show.”
He is originally from North Carolina and now lives in the Pacific Northwest.
He has received the Washington DC Commission on the Arts Fellowship for Poetry and has been printed in several anthologies and journals.
