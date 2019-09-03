The First Friday Artwalk for September is 6-9 p.m. Friday.
• Burton Jewelers, 620 Commercial Ave., will continue its show “Contrast,” featuring Richard Nash and Denise Ford, which illustrates the different styles of sculpture and graphic work between the two artists.
• The Good Stuff Arts, 604 Commercial Ave., presents “The Power of Color,” with more than 25 regional artists in all painting mediums: oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, resin, drawing and collage. The featured artist for September is Dianna Shyne, a Northwest acrylic, oil and watercolor artist, lecturer and instructor. She will demonstrate her work from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Red Salon Aveda, 602 Commercial Ave., welcomes artist Dee Doyle, who is influenced by impressionists and expressionists who are a bit edgy and who creates in all different media.
• Pelican Bay Bookstore & Coffee Shop, 520 Commercial Ave., presents work by Skagit Valley native Jane Aguero, who will show her dual series of acrylic paintings and charcoal drawings. This is her first solo showing.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., features encaustic paintings by Orcas Island Artist Marilee Holm, featuring her signature bright colors in many sizes. Also showing are soft pastels by Christine Troyer, oils by Karen Bakke, abstract pastels by Kathleen Secrest and a new collection of “The Quiet Series” by Dederick Ward.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., presents photography by Lance Ekhart of Anacortes.
