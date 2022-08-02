The First Friday Artwalk for August is 6-8 p.m. Friday, in conjunction with the first day of the Anacortes Arts Festival.
• ONE Real Estate, 402 Commercial Ave., features artists David Oliver and Iris Syquia, both of Anacortes. Oliver creates small watercolor and ink illustrations. Syquia works in acrylic on canvas, with bright, vibrant colors.
• Joanie Schwartz Glass, 404 Commercial Ave., is a teaching studio where the art of glass fusing is taught and made. She will showcase a multitude of techniques, as well as work from many other artists from the region and country (most of whom are women).
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., features the art of Bob Hogan, who uses acrylics and focuses on landscapes and the regional beauty of the Pacific Northwest.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., will host its seventh annual “Little Gems” small works show, with 70 juried pieces from the Plein Air Washington artists. The juror is Paul Kratter.
• The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 Fifth Street, will show work by Anders Rodin, Jade Roberts, Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough and Elizabeth Ockwell in mediums that include oils, watercolors and drawings and sculptures.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., will feature artist Sheri Muntean and her Pacific Northwest photography.
• Ink & Wool, 717 Commercial Ave., features Jessi McNeal, a self-taught painter who primarily works in acrylic on canvas, paper and wood panels. She will also show items like ornaments, note cards, mugs and magnets. Also showing is Michael D’Ambrosi, whose sculpture is done in steel armature, clay modeling, rubber molds and all phases of the lost wax process.
