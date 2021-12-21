The Gallery 98221, set up at Anacortes City Hall, has been closed for almost two years, but it’s now back open and allowing people of this community the chance to see displayed work by Anacortes artists.
The gallery, an ongoing project by the Anacortes Arts Commission, features 2- and 3-D art and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required.
The exhibit will be up until mid-May.
“We are thrilled at the response a call-to-artists brought to this new exhibit,” Terry MacDonald, an arts commissioner who helped organize the re-opening of the gallery, said in a press release. “It looks like our local artists have been very productive during the pandemic. They’ve had time to create a flood of new works for us to enjoy — and the best part is — many of the artists in this show are showing their art for the first time, or trying out some new techniques.”
The theme of the show is “Interpretation,” though many artists followed their own artistic instincts, according to the commission.
The 51 works of art by 25 different artists range in size, medium and price.
There are paintings (oil, acrylic, watercolor), photography, sculptures, fiber art, fused glass, turned wood and calligraphy.
A small percentage of each sale will go to the public art fund of the Anacortes Arts Commission. Purchases can be made through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
An artist reception for the exhibit will be scheduled after the holidays.
“The arts commission is so pleased to be able to once again showcase the tremendous creativity of our local artists in the 98221 ZIP code,” MacDonald said in the release. “We want everyone to have a chance to meet them and to see the exhibit in the new year.”
Participants in the new Gallery 98221 show are Janie Ackerman, Kit Marcinko, Leslie Dorn, Steven Cheng, Bill Collins, Betty Connor, Kate Dougherty, Gail Ermi, Caroline Garland, Bill Hakins, Charlene Hall, Bob Hogan, Diane Marr, Jill McDougal, David Oliver, Douglas Owens, Suzanne Powers, Donna Nevitz-Radke, Cynthia Richardson, Gloria Shelton, Iris Syquia, Sue Swapp, Julie Vanquickenborne, Nancy Vaughn and Sharon Watson.
