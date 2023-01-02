The First Friday Artwalk for January is 6-8 p.m. Friday.
• ONE Real Estate, 402 Commercial Ave, will feature Marcel Schwarb's impressionistic and abstract works in acrylic and oils, Charlene Hall's watercolor Skagit Valley landscapes, Fengfeng Ren's nature and everyday object oils and pastels, Martin Meyer's color photography and Kateryn Krets' acrylic, textures and colors in abstracts.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., features colorful, object-based acrylic paintings by Mary Quintrall.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., features jewel-toned pastel landscapes by Teresa Saia, landscapes and animals in oil by Lorna Libert, photo encaustics by Kathy Hastings, impressionistic watercolors by Eric Wiegardt, bright acrylic florals and landscapes by Jennifer Bowman and new custom tables by Gary Leake.
• The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 Fifth St., will showcase the works of Cathy Schoenberg and Michael Clough. They will feature paintings, prints and sculptures.
• Adrift, 510 Commercial Ave., features prints and oil paintings by Diane Marr. She will showcase a collection of her seascapes and is donating sale profits in January to the Anacortes Family Center.
• Ink & Wool, 717 Commercial Ave., presents paintings by Jill McDougall and screen-printed goods by Krysti Lacy of Sol Shine. McDougall's paintings and mixed media pieces use antique paper, old maps and prints of found objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.