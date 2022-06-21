Some Anacortes residents will open their gardens Sunday to help raise money for the Skagit Symphony.
The self-guided 2022 Garden of Note Tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Six Fidalgo Island homes will open their gardens, including a drought-resistant pollinator garden, an art-filled Cap Sante garden overlooking the Guemes Channel and four Old Town neighborhood gardens with touches of local history.
John and Toni Christianson, the owners of Christianson’s Nursery, will also open their home garden in Pleasant Ridge.
Skagit Symphony orchestra members and other local musicians will play at each garden during the tour, and certified master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions.
Some gardens are on uneven terrain and may not be accessible for strollers, walkers and wheelchairs. Only service animals are allowed.
Tickets are $30 and available by cash or check at Christianson’s Nursery, Sheely’s Floral & Gifts in Anacortes, Tri-Dee Arts in Mount Vernon and Old Thompson’s Greenhouse in Sedro-Woolley; or by credit card at brownpapertickets.com.
Tickets include a detailed map and suggested route, garden descriptions and a custom watercolor art depiction of each garden by local artist Margaret Horak.
Proceeds support Skagit Symphony performances and its community music education program.
