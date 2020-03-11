Knowing where Sarajevo is located and where to find the biggest population of prairie dogs in the United States helped Dex Hong, an Island View Elementary fouRth-grader, make his way to the top of the National Geographic Society’s GeoBee Competition.
“I read a lot of atlases and looked at maps,” he said. “I read facts about countries and took online quizzes.”
Hong will compete at a state level Friday, March 27, after besting his classmates and then thousands of other students in Washington. Concerns about COVID-19 mean the bee will not be an in-person event, and instead Dex and his fellow competitors will take an online standardized test.
If Dex were to win, he would receive a medal, $1,000 in cash, and other prizes, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national competition May 18-21.
Dex not only had the best score on a National Geographic geography quiz at Island View, he’s also the reason students took the test there in the first place.
“I have always been interested in geography and learning and different capitals and countries,” he said. “I think it’s a fascinating topic to learn.”
Dex started the effort last year and when the test was first announced at the school, more than 60 people signed up. Not everyone ended up taking it, though, but of the 40 or 50 fourth- and fifth-graders that did, Dex scored the highest.
He said the hardest questions was the last one: Where is Sarajevo located?
“In Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he said.
His score qualified him to move on to the next round, another test.
In his first year of eligibility, Dex beat out all hundreds of other kids across the state, from fourth-graders up to eighth-graders for his spot, thanks to his knowledge of world and state geography.
