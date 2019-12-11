Leading the annual Lions Club Christmas parade down the rain-drenched streets downtown Saturday were Mayor Laurie Gere and Town Crier Richard Riddell.
Just behind them was the usual lineup of young people leading the Color Guard.
The Color Guard presentation of flags is nothing new to the parade and also leads the Fourth of July parade during the summer.
This year, though, the roles were filled a little differently.
In what troop leaders are calling a first in years, if not ever, the Girl Scouts helped with the Color Guard at the parade.
Lainey Anderson, 13, led the way, carrying the U.S. flag, while her fellow Troop 44451 members Laney Brown, 12, and Jayden Coyle, 12, presented the flag for the Girl Scouts of America. Troops 4081 and 4084 represented the Boy Scouts of America.
Lainey has been working on earning the girls an equal spot in the parade for more than a year, troop leader Ginny Connelly said.
It didn’t work out for the girls to join in last December or in July, but they got their spot for this parade.
“A little nervous but great,” Lainey said about her feelings before the parade.
She said she thought it was time the girls had the chance to participate and that she didn’t think girls were being excluded, they just traditionally weren’t invited to take part. She just had to make sure organizers thought about including the Girl Scouts, she said.
The Boy Scouts were very welcoming and gave them some tips about how to carry the flags, which can be heavy and had to be carried for about two miles along the route.
Jayden said she felt “proud and special” to be among the first girls to lead the parade. Laney added that being a leader in the parade made her feel respected.
