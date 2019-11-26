Tech Trek
In the back row are some of the donors that made the visit to Tech Trek possible, Bonnie Underwood (Underwood & Associates), Leslie Smith, William Smith (EDCO, Inc), Sarah Crist (Shell Puget Sound Refinery), Debbie DeCorde (Hexcel), Matt Gill (Marathon Petroleum) and Sarah McCabe (Synergy Sports Technology). The girls in the middle row (left to right) are Avalyn Townsend, Megan Jewell, Cora Voile (all from the Bow-Edison School District); Lacie Evans and Brooke Mathis (from Sedro-Woolley); Caroline Dana (also from Bow-Edison). Girls in teh front are (from left) Hallie Wells and Kailey Carlson (both from La Conner); and Niusha Ahsaei, Aileen Kim and Bella Gentry (all from Anacortes. Not pictured: Latesha Guerrero-Gobert (La Conner), Dakota Wyman (Bow-Edison) and Ginny Shaw (Anacortes).

 Contributed

Several girls from Skagit County, including four from Anacortes, recently attended a camp that introduced them to a variety of possible STEM careers.

The girls attended Tech Trek, a camp at the Pacific Lutheran University campus in Tacoma and the Eastern Washington University campus in Cheney, to learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers.

The girls lived on campus for a week and took classes in physics, chemistry, cybersecurity, marine biology, robotics, astronomy, physiology and app invention.

The camp is sponsored by the American Association of University Women, which raises funds to send seventh-grade girls to the camp.

The girls recently visited the Anacortes branch’s meeting to talk about their experience. 

The girls from Anacortes were Niusha Ahsaei, Aileen Kim, Bella Gentry and Ginny Shaw.

