Several girls from Skagit County, including four from Anacortes, recently attended a camp that introduced them to a variety of possible STEM careers.
The girls attended Tech Trek, a camp at the Pacific Lutheran University campus in Tacoma and the Eastern Washington University campus in Cheney, to learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers.
The girls lived on campus for a week and took classes in physics, chemistry, cybersecurity, marine biology, robotics, astronomy, physiology and app invention.
The camp is sponsored by the American Association of University Women, which raises funds to send seventh-grade girls to the camp.
The girls recently visited the Anacortes branch’s meeting to talk about their experience.
The girls from Anacortes were Niusha Ahsaei, Aileen Kim, Bella Gentry and Ginny Shaw.
