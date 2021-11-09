The Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle is kicking off its 2021 giving cycle with a meeting tonight.
The group formed in 2019 as a way for individuals to come together to support community needs and projects.
Each member donates money to a fund and then all members vote on what to do with that fund.
The circle is kicking of its new year today via Zoom — link available at www.awcircle.com.
Over the past two years, the giving group has worked with the Skagit Community Foundation to support 11 organizations, including the Anacortes Family Center, Food to Go, Boys and Girls Club, Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, and Youth Dynamics.
In total, the giving circle has funded more than $44,000 in projects.
Each year, the group chooses a theme to focus on. In 2019 that was supporting women and children and in 2020, the theme was COVID-19 relief.
“We worked quickly last year to make sure Anacortes organizations had the funds they needed during the pandemic,” Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle Advisory Committee Member Jeannette Papadakis said in a press release.
The largest grant in 2020 went to the Anacortes Family Center to support mental health programs for families in crisis.
“The Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle funds were received at a critically important time and supported us through every single challenge AFC faced due to COVID-19,” center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said in the press release.
Another grant supported Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, providing help for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Anacortes.
During COVID-19, the Giving Circle funding assisted the organization in providing 100 hours of individual and group advocacy to 41 residents of Anacortes; in providing a series of parenting workshops for 10 residents at Anacortes Family Center and another series on life skills and trauma for an additional 14 residents; and in expanding prevention education at Cap Sante High, where they provided two sessions on healthy relationships to 25 students.
In 2020, the group had 82 members and both the membership and voting meeting were conducted via Zoom.
The 2021-22 membership cycle will kick off via Zoom, but the group hopes to have its spring voting meeting in person.
Women as young as 16 can join, and all are encouraged to give a gift that is meaningful to them.
All donations are private and every gift, no matter the amount, entitles each member to an equal vote in awarding grants.
Visit www.awcircle.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.