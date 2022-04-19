Community members have answered surveys and given their first-round thoughts for an upgraded Ben Root Skate Park, and now plans are coming together.

Grindline Skateparks is condensing all the feedback into a few designs, available for review at a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the City Council chambers.

Community members can weigh in on those design options, which will give Grindline feedback to create its final design.

Feedback has always been an essential part of this project, organizers have said.

About 30 people attended the first design meeting with Grindline, and the city received about 100 responses to a survey asking for feedback, said Bob Vaux, with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

People of all ages attended, he said.

“We are excited to have community engagement we’ve had up to this point,” Vaux said.

So far, the nonprofit has brought in $650,000 to go toward the park’s design and construction. Staff and community members are looking for more funding.

