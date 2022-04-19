...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Community members have answered surveys and given their first-round thoughts for an upgraded Ben Root Skate Park, and now plans are coming together.
Grindline Skateparks is condensing all the feedback into a few designs, available for review at a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the City Council chambers.
Community members can weigh in on those design options, which will give Grindline feedback to create its final design.
Feedback has always been an essential part of this project, organizers have said.
About 30 people attended the first design meeting with Grindline, and the city received about 100 responses to a survey asking for feedback, said Bob Vaux, with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
People of all ages attended, he said.
“We are excited to have community engagement we’ve had up to this point,” Vaux said.
So far, the nonprofit has brought in $650,000 to go toward the park’s design and construction. Staff and community members are looking for more funding.
