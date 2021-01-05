A total of 55 bicycles were refurbished for new families, thanks to a crew of volunteers and the annual Anacortes Christmas Bike Drive.
The bike drive, celebrating its 26th year this year, started as a collaboration of the Anacortes Noon Kiwanis, the Anacortes Police Department and the Salvation Army but has grown over the years and gained funding support and bike donations from the Skagit Bicycle Club, the Skagit Cyclery, the Bike Spot and both Anacortes refineries.
Normally, the group repairs, refurbishes and recycles about 24 bikes a year. This year, it stepped it up, said John Pope, who co-chairs the Anacortes Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
The committee sponsored the event this year with its partners. Noon Kiwanis Club contributed additional parts, tools and bike repair stands, Skagit Bicycle Club donated 10 high-end bicycles, Skagit Cyclery and the Bike Spot each donated work on difficult-to-fix bikes.
Volunteers fix up the bikes at the Salvation Army. That organization then holds them and supplies bicycles to those in need through their own giving, through the Anacortes Family Center and other nonprofits in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.