A shortage of blood donations is one of the lasting impacts across the Pacific Northwest of the heat wave that hit the area in June.
According to BloodWorks Northwest, several blood drives had to be closed during that weekend, meaning the need for donations is still listed as urgent.
According to the organization, it takes about 1,000 blood donations each day to maintain a safe and reliable supply for Western Washington and Oregon.
Low supply can mean canceled surgeries and inability of medical facilities to treat victims of traumatic accidents.
An upcoming Anacortes blood drive is Aug. 5, 6 and 7 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3720 H Ave. Appointments and masks are required for donation sites, and no one under age 16 will be allowed in.
Information: bloodworksnw.org
