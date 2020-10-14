A steady stream of cars turned into the parking lot at Anacortes Christian Church midday on Wednesday, Oct. 7, patiently waiting their turn as National Guard workers loaded up each car with several boxes of food and milk.
The contactless delivery system of food, complete with social distancing and masking, is the best way to get food to hungry people right now, said Helping Hands Operations Manager Erik Larsen.
Each Wednesday, the nonprofit gives out boxes of food to those who need it between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the church parking lot at 1211 M Ave.
The delivery system in Anacortes started Sept. 30 and will continue on for the foreseeable future, Larsen said.
The first week, only 39 cars made their way through the line. The next, cars passed that number in the first half hour.
Word is getting out, Larsen said.
Helping Hands, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary in the region, is starting up in Anacortes now because the Anacortes 100 Food Bank had to close its doors earlier this year, Larsen said.
The nonprofit saw a need here and figured out a way to distribute food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There aren’t any income requirements or proof of need expected to pick up the food, he said.
Helping Hands is based in Sedro-Woolley but helps provide food countywide, Larsen said.
The organization is looking at a potential future location in Anacortes, with a food bank but also a resource center that would connect people to the help they need to get back on their feet.
“Our ultimate goal is to make it so they don’t need us anymore,” Larsen said.
Funding for Helping Hands is 100% from the community, he said. Normally, people donate food items to be handed out, but any food that comes in from people’s homes must be quarantined before it can be handed out right now, he said.
Instead, the organization is asking for monetary donations so it can buy the food items.
“People have been ultra-generous this year,” he said.
In addition to the distribution to cars in Anacortes and its physical locations, Helping Hands has other pop-up style distribution sites and does mobile delivery to people’s homes, Larsen said. It hands out roughly 2,500 bags of food each week to kids around Skagit County who need extra food to get through the weekend.
That wouldn’t be possible without the National Guard, which currently provides 40 people each week to help with distribution, Larsen said.
