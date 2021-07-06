Wearing their tan BSA (formerly Boy Scouts of America) uniforms, the members of Troop 4084G added an additional accessory for their Honor Ceremony and one-year celebration June 30 – a jeweled tiara.
The group of girls who started the troop, chartered by the Anacortes Lutheran Church, said they are part of Team Tiara.
“You can be pink and sparkly and still tough,” Catherine J. Eggleston, 12, said.
The group, the first BSA troop of girls in town, formed at the beginning of July 2020, and while things have changed a bit during the pandemic, it still has three members and is looking to add more.
Ellamina Ehrheart, 13, said she was in Girl Scouts but felt BSA had more opportunities to go on adventures. Merit Badges are also a big part of the switch.
She and her fellow Scouts said they were planning to pursue an Eagle Scout rank.
The girls talked about fire building and going on ski trips as some of the favorite parts of their trips.
Haylee Dickerson, 12, said her favorite part was learning rifle shooting.
Survival skills, which can be used throughout life, are a big part of BSA, Eggleston said.
