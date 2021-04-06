The men of Anacortes are being encouraged to put on some fins and pose for a calendar put together by the Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women.
The group will select 12 mermen to ride on float in the Fourth of July Parade and to appear in a 2022 calendar for sale online afterward.
The calendar will still happen even if there is no parade this year.
Mermen can enter individually or as a team (which may include mermaids and/or mer-kids, as long as there is a merman included).
Donations gathered by participants or other donors will go toward the scholarship fund administered by the Anacortes Schools Foundation.
For an entry sponsored by a business or organization, the entry fee is a minimum of $100. The top six fundraisers will earn a spot on the float and in the calendar. Sponsors will be acknowledged in that merman’s month.
An individual or team entry without a sponsor starts at a minimum of $25, with donations coming from friends, family and co-workers. For those, the most creative pictures will be selected for the float and calendar.
Donors can also donate cash without entering. Donations are tax-deductible and anyone donating over $50 can choose to be listed on the cover of the calendar.
Participants can register at anacortes-wa.aauw.net/events/fundraisers/.
All costumes must be family-friendly, and the AAUW Board will serve as judges. Masks are optional in photos but will likely be required at the parade.
For group entries, only one merman can ride on the float, or the group can provide its own transportation during the parade.
Information: anacortes-wa.aauw.net or anacortes.aauw@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.