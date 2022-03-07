Live theater is coming back to Anacortes, with three groups coming together to make it happen.
Anacortes High School Performing Arts Department, Anacortes Community Theater and Fidalgo DanceWorks present “High School Musical” on stage March 10-13 and 17-20 at Brodniak Hall at AHS.
“High School Musical” follows the story of Troy Bolton, a star athlete, and Gabriella Montez, a nerd, who fall in love and audition for the school musical.
This is the first show that has performed in the newly remodeled theater and the first production at the high school since shows were canceled tw0 years ago due to the pandemic.
“If anybody was wondering what we need to bring kids out of the pandemic, it’s performance,” T.J. Fantini, one of the directors from ACT, said.
ACT decided to partner with the high school because theater had been gone for so long that they felt they really needed all hands on deck to bring it back, Fantini said.
Many students have never been a part of putting on a show together, so seeing them experience that and watching them turn into excited performers has been fun, he said.
Playing Troy Bolton is AHS senior Michael Hanrahan. He said he hadn’t been in a show since around sixth grade and was always an athlete in high school, so he never imagined being part of a show his senior year.
“Coming to Brodniak and getting to act and sing and all of this stuff with other people, and then having it all slowly come together to actually work itself out into a whole production — it is a really satisfying process,” Hanrahan said.
It’s also the first high school show for his co-star Lucy O. Price, a junior, playing Gabriella Montez.
“It’s not too different of a role than what I am actually used to because I move schools a lot,” Price said. “I don’t really settle. I have been the new smart girl all my life, so that’s not really hard to do.”
Maya Marshall, a senior, found it easy to step into her role as Sharpay Evans.
“Ever since I was young, Sharpay has been my idol, so I think it is super fun that I got this role,” Marshall said.
Marshall had been a part of the show “Band Geeks” that was never performed due to the pandemic.
“Almost two years ago exactly, I had to close down a performance here, and it was one of the most traumatic things in my life,” said Scott Burnett, the drama teacher and producer of the show.
Putting on “High School Musical” has been healing for everyone involved, he said.
The challenge now is adjusting to first practicing with masks on to practicing without.
“We are having to readjust how we put our mics on and figuring out facial expressions for lines and staying in character,” said William Price, playing Ryan Evans.
Fantini said some may have forgotten how cathartic the theater is, but this show could help.
“This is a very campy high school show with a lot of really special moments in it, and if you have not been able to feel your feelings for the last couple of years and you are looking to feel, this is the show for you,” Fantini said.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. except for Sunday matinees, which start at 2 p.m. Tickets are general admission and cost $17 for adults and $7 for students ages 5 and up. Masks will be optional starting March 12. If people feel more comfortable coming to showings with mandatory masks they can trade tickets with people at the March 10 and 11 showings.
“Anacortes has always been amazing about rallying behind a cause, and right now that cause is showing these kids what theater is,” Fantini said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.