The Anacortes Arts Festival poster this year started with some mild curiosity that kept growing.
Jessica Lynch, artist and owner of Slow Loris, designed the art for this year’s poster after spotting a similar design on old paperwork.
The Guemes Island-based artist noticed that on older property deeds on Guemes Island, there was a small symbol stamped that seemed to represent the island and the long-gone Guemes Island Yacht and Beach Club.
Because the papers were always decades old, the symbol was faded and muddled, so Lynch couldn’t really get a clear image.
She asked around, but the trail of information ran cold and she let the symbol drift to the back of her mind.
Then one day, near the Guemes ferry dock, she passed a car with a faded sticker in the back window that showed that same symbol. Intrigued, she tried to find the owner of the car to no avail.
In 2018, she decided to create her own version.
“I added a lot of detail,” she said.
She took the basic idea and put her own twist on things, creating madrona trees that clung to the shoreline by their roots and other details she thought would delight island residents.
When the art was finished, it gained a lot of popularity quickly, Lynch said. She made it into a sticker and started to sell it in the Guemes Island General Store and other locations on Guemes. Each time she refilled the stock, it sold out again. She has sold about 1,000 of the stickers.
Last summer, when the Anacortes Arts Festival staff members were at the store, they reached out about the design. Lynch agreed to using her imagining of the symbol as the art for the festival’s poster.
The festival unveiled the poster during the monthly artwalk Friday, Feb. 7.
Lynch and her company Slow Loris have been festival vendors in the past, and a few years ago, she designed the logo for the festival’s short-lived Ink Alley (a space for indie craft artists).
Lynch has been working on Guemes Island as a print maker since 1999. Before that, she worked in Oakland, California, where she earned her bachelor’s of fine arts in printmaking.
It was a way to draw for a living, she said.
In 1997, she started her own business and named it after an animal she saw on a nature special, the slow loris.
“It’s all because I identified with an animal back in the day when I needed a name,” she said.
She said she related to the creature, a type of small primate that lives in Indonesia
“The slow loris likes to do its work at night,” she said. “It’s methodical and thoughtful.”
About 10 years ago, Lynch took on a business partner to handle the business side of things so she can focus on the art.
“Now all I do are the drawings and design,” she said.
