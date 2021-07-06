The Dr. Samuel G. Brooks Guild will host a Car Boot Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, with items being sold from tables and out of trunks of cars.
All proceeds will go to the Seattle Children’s Hospital Research Foundation.
The guild is hosting the flea market-style sale at the Anacortes Lutheran Church parking lot at 2100 O Ave.
In normal years, it hosts the Home & Boat Tour to raise funds for uncompensated care, but COVID-19 meant the group had to find new ways to fundraise, according to organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.