– An adult second-chance prom Halloween masquerade dance is 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Buxton's, 1904 Commercial Ave. Tickets for the adult prom start at $40. Information: www.creativeavenuenw.com/event-details/second-chance-prom-a-halloween-masquerade

– A Halloween night hike with Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The group will explore an old copper mine and then head out to search for anything that "glow, hoots or creeps in the night," according to the event website. Bring sturdy shoes and flashlights.

