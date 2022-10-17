...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 5 PM PDT Thursday.
The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for
sensitive groups to unhealthy. The majority of impacts are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday, but may extend into Thursday.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone,
especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors,
avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor
activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
– A Halloween night hike with Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The group will explore an old copper mine and then head out to search for anything that "glow, hoots or creeps in the night," according to the event website. Bring sturdy shoes and flashlights.
— The three PTAs from Anacortes elementary schools are hosting their second annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Anacortes High School. Costumes are encouraged, and families at a couple dozen cars will hand out candy. A contest will determine who has the best decorations.
— The second annual witches' paddle for stand-up paddleboarders is at noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at Cap Sante Marina. Participate or come watch.
— The haunted run at Washington Park starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Visitors can sign up for 30-minute slots to walk through the haunted path and see goblins and ghouls in the trees. Some slots are full. Information: anacortesparksandrecreation.sportsites.com
– A day of old-fashioned Halloween fun is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3820 H Ave. The event features a chili cook-off and hot dogs, followed by a costume contest, games and spooky surprises, plus a trunk-or-treat. All are welcome.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts a Halloween party with Min Far at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts a Halloween party featuring Ebb, Slack & Flood at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, plus a costume contest. A dinner buffet is $15 for adults; $8 for age 12 and younger.
– Fright Night, featuring Anacortes High School band 67 Seconds to Breathe and treats from the AHS Culinary Club, is 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Depot Arts & Community Center. Tickets are $10. Costumes encouraged.
– The Boooo Bash and Halloween Luncheon begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Senior Activity Center. Wear a costume, take part in the parade and possibly win a door prize. Ukulele entertainment by “Essential Element” begins at 11 a.m. Lunch is at noon. Reservations: Call 360-293-7473 or visit the front desk.
– Downtown Trick or Treat: Young people can visit downtown businesses to receive candy from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
– The Haunted Hunt in Anacortes is a city-wide scavenger hunt, complete with a costume contest. There are several times available for the hunt, and tickets are $15 for children and seniors and $20 for adults. Information: thepicnicclub.ticketleap.com/the-haunted-hunt
