Halloween party is
Oct. 25 at Depot
An all-ages Spooktacular Halloween Party is scheduled for 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Depot Arts & Community Center, 611 R Ave.
D.J. Spun Honey and Friends will spin spooky tunes. Adults and kids can compete in a costume contest.
The event is a fundraiser for the Anacortes High School Jazz Band, sponsored by the Rick Epting Foundation for the Arts, Pelican Bay Books and How it Works.
Ticket are $10 at the door, free for children up to age 12.
To volunteer or loan Halloween decorations, email pugetsoundproductions@gmail.com or call 360-708-7770.
Join ghosts, ghouls on run in park
A city-hosted run full of creepy crawlies will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at the Washington Park campground.
The all-ages event is a 2-mile fun run or walk with an assortment of ghouls and goblins along the way. The run is at night, so a headlight or flashlight are required. Costumes are encouraged.
Fee is $10.
Halloween concert to benefit center
A Halloween Bash with live music will fill The Upstairs Music Venue, located in a ballroom at the Eagles Lodge, 901 Seventh St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The event is hosted by Spare Records.
The event will include a costume contest, full bar, photo booth and Arbia Pizza.
The Atlantics will play from 8-9 p.m. and The Tighty Whities will play from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
Tickets are $15 at brownpapertickets.com, and part of the proceeds will go to the Anacortes Family Center.
Costume party is on Guemes Island
The fourth annual Halloween costume party at the Guemes Island General Store (7885 Guemes Island Road) is scheduled for 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The party for all ages will include live music by Jack Mattingly and Whiskey Fever. People in costume can win prizes.
Music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $8 for adults in costume and $16 for adults not in costume.
Kids under 12 are admitted free.
Salvation Army to host fall festival
The Salvation Army of Anacortes will host its annual Fall Harvest Festival from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The free event will include food, games and candy.
Magic show
features J.R. Russell
A Halloween magic show with J.R. Russell is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Watermark Book Co., 612 Commercial Ave.
Costumes are encouraged, admission is $5 a person and the first 25 children will receive a free trick-or-treat bag.
Church hosts Trunk or Treat
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3720 H Ave., will host a Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The event will feature a potluck at 5:30 p.m., with carnival games to begin at 6:15 p.m. and the Trunk or Treat at 6:45 p.m. No masks.
Friends of the Forest host Halloween hike
The Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host its annual Halloween hike to a dark cave at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Costumes are encouraged, along with sturdy shoes and flashlights.
The intermediate hike is about one mile with 75 feet of elevation gain.
Meet at Little Cranberry Lake parking lot at the north end of the lake.
Attend Boooo Bash and luncheon
The annual Boooo Bash and Halloween Luncheon starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center. Musical entertainment begins at 11 a.m., and lunch is at noon. A drawing for door prizes will be held for those in costume and in the costume parade.
Reservations: 360-293-7473
Downtown Trick or Treat event is for all
Children of all ages are welcome at the annual downtown Trick or Treat event hosted by the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce. Businesses will provide treats to the children from 3-5 p.m. on Halloween.
Elks will host
Halloween carnival
A carnival for children of all ages will take place 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Elks Lodge. The free event features games, hot dogs, and cotton candy for trick-or-treaters and their parents.
Cozy storytime is at library on Halloween
Young people are invited to a drop-in storytime from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Halloween at Anacortes library. They can drop-in to show off costumes, enjoy snacks and share a story with librarians who will be dressed as their favorite book characters.
Trunk or Treat opens at church Oct. 31
New Hope Church, 1319 35th St., will host a free Halloween Trunk or Treat event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Kids can visit the trunks of cars of community volunteers to get treats.
