...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
— The three PTAs from Anacortes elementary schools are hosting their second annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Anacortes High School. Costumes are encouraged, and families at 20-30 cars will hand out candy. A contest will determine who has the best decorations.
— The second annual witches' paddle for stand-up paddleboarders is at noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at Cap Sante Marina. Participate or come watch.
— The haunted run at Washington Park starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Visitors can sign up for 30-minute slots to walk through the haunted path and see all kinds of goblins and ghouls in the trees. Some slots are already full. Information: anacortesparksandrecreation.sportsites.com
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts a Halloween party with Min Far at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts a Halloween party featuring Ebb, Slack & Flood at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. A dinner buffet is $15 for adults and $8 for those 12 and younger.
– The Boooo Bash and Halloween Luncheon begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Senior Activity Center. Costumes are encouraged, and there are door prizes for those in costume and who participate in the costume parade. Musical entertainment by ukulele group “Essential Element” begins at at 11 a.m. Lunch is at noon. Reservations are required. Call 360-293-7473 or visit front desk.
