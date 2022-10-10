— The three PTAs from Anacortes elementary schools are hosting their second annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Anacortes High School. Costumes are encouraged, and families at 20-30 cars will hand out candy. A contest will determine who has the best decorations.

— The second annual witches' paddle for stand-up paddleboarders is at noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at Cap Sante Marina. Participate or come watch.

