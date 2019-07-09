After a rousing session of the magical game of Quidditch, Harry Potter fans will have the chance to see their literary hero rock out on stage.
The band Harry and the Potters, made up of brothers Joe and Paul DeGeorge, describes itself as “the first wizard rock band.”
“This band plays songs about books,” according to the band’s website.
The brothers both perform as different versions of Harry Potter, and inspiration from all the songs come from the wizarding world created by author J.K. Rowling.
Anacortes Public Library volunteer Veronica Crommett saw on Instagram that the band was doing a library tour for the first time in years and wanted to visit “one of the islands north of Seattle,” librarian Diana Farnsworth said.
Farnsworth reached out and connected with the band, which will play here at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Harry and the Potters will be joined on stage at Causland Park by musician Kimya Dawson, who joined with it as Hermione Granger on a record.
The concert is part of the library’s summer reading programming, which is focused on science and space.
“Even during the summer of science, we need a little magic,” Farnsworth said.
The concert is free to attend (thanks to support from an anonymous donor, the Friends of the Anacortes Public Library and sponsor Cap Sante Inn) and is open to all ages.
Before the concert, the Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department will host a Quidditch game for attendees. The game is open to all ages and skill levels and starts at 5 p.m.
