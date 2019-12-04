The air was chilly Friday night, but the atmosphere was warm as kids ran laughing and screaming across the lawn at the Heart of Anacortes and people sipped cocoa, waited in line to see Santa and chatted with each other on the grass.
Looming above the crowd was the live 50-foot tree that stands at the corner of the venue’s lawn.
A few moments later, the tree became Anacortes’ living Christmas tree, decked out in holiday lights, brightly shining to the cheers of the crowd.
The Christmas tree came about because of a post on Facebook by Travis Beaner that drew hundreds of comments in support of a traditional community tree, said organizer Linda Ann Lipke, who worked with Heart of Anacortes organizer Chris Terrell to make it happen.
Beaner worked with Lipke and volunteers to get the live tree decorated.
The event cost no money, Lipke said. Dakota Creek donated workers and a lift to get them up to the tree to hang the lights, which they did in heavy, cold winds, she said.
The tree decorations were donated by community members and Randy Burgess at ACE Hardware. Other volunteers donated cocoa and snacks.
Santa Claus, who looked a lot like Anacortes resident Jim Weaver, posed for pictures with visitors and led the crowd in a few carols before helping countdown the tree lighting.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.