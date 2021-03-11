Helping Hands food bank will host a virtual community forum at 5 p.m. today to discuss what's next for the organization as it relates to Anacortes. Register in advance here.
The forum focuses on transition plans from Anacortes 100 to Helping Hands and includes a panel from the two food banks to answer questions and provide comments.
