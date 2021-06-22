The Anacortes Maritime Heritage Center has reopened. The museum’s second building, 703 R Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The W.T. Preston will remain closed until mid-July.
Social distancing is encouraged, and masks are required for anyone not fully vaccinated.
The Anacortes Museum, 1305 Eighth St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Information: www.anacorteswa.gov/333/Museum
