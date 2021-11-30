Please submit event calendar listings for online and print to my360nw.com.
• TREE SALES: The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers will sell Christmas trees at Sebo’s Hardware & Rental at 1102 Commercial Ave. from noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Sundays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Several varieties of trees will be available in many sizes and prices. Skagit County COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Proceeds support Sunrisers’ scholarship program and donations to local youth and community programs.
• TREE LIGHTING: The Chamber of Commerce is presenting its new Christmas tree, covered in coastal Christmas decorations, at its annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday.
The lighting is outside the chamber office at 819 Commercial Ave.
• JINGLE HUNT: The American Association of University Women will host the Jingle All the Way Scavenger Hunt Dec. 3-17, with winners announced on Dec. 18. The top three teams will choose from a selection of prizes, which include gift cards from area businesses and gift baskets.
Teams will use an app on their smartphones to make their way through the hunt.
The cost is $20 per registered device. Teams can earn extra points and move up the leaderboard by contributing more money for scholarships.
Visit anacortes-wa.aauw.net.
• CHRISTMAS PARADE: The Lions Club’s annual Walk with Santa Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday along Commercial Avenue.
Participants are asked to assemble starting around 10 a.m.
Visit the Lions Club Facebook page for more information.
• BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: Breakfast with Santa, hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department and Anacortes Senior Activity Center, is Saturday .
Registration is open now for either an 8-9:30 a.m. slot or a 9:30-11 a.m. slot. Visit anacortesparksandrecreation.sportsites.com to register.
Masks are required.
• TROLLEY RIDES: A horse-drawn trolley will travel up and down Commercial Avenue downtown from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 4 and 11. The trolley stops in four places along the street (marked with signs) and is free to ride. It’s hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
• BOAT PARADE The second annual Festive ‘n Jolly Boaters Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday starting at Cap Sante Marina and following the shoreline down to Ship’s Harbor and back.
Boaters should be ready in the water by 5:30 p.m. Find the event on Facebook for a route map and other information.
• NATIVITY NIGHT: A free Nativity Night, featuring nativity sets from all over the world, is 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St. Masks are required.
The nursery will have a touchable nativity for kids to play with since they won’t be able to touch the displays.
• WONDERLAND WALK: The Wonderland Walk at Washington Park is 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11.
Community groups and organizations each get a campsite, which they decorate. Families can walk through the campground and stop at each campsite to see the decorations, plus participate in hands-on activities and eat snacks and cocoa.
• SANTA RUN: The Anacortes Santa Run 5K kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Every runner gets a Santa suit with their registration to jog for eggnog. Runners will pick up their racing suits from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10.
Registration is $39.50 a person and closes the day before the race. The race is self-timed.
Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Anacortes/SantasEggnogJog
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Anacortes High School cross country team.wwww
• CELEBRATE THE SEASON: Celebrate the Season, hosted by the Anacortes Schools Foundation, kicks off with a fundraising gala from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed.
Tickets to the in-person gala are already sold out this year, but there is a virtual option to get involved.
Registration is $10 and features access to the silent auction, a virtual raise-the-paddle and a livestream of the event on Saturday.
Normally, the event raises money for enrichment and STEM programs, but this year’s raise-the-paddle donation opportunity is focused specifically on mental health.
• HOLIDAY FAIR: The Celebate the Season Holiday Fair, featuring live entertainment and plenty of hands-on activities for kids, is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Transit Shed. Pictures with Santa are open this year.
Ornament and cookie decorating is 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (while supplies last).
Then, Fidalgo Island Rotary is hosting a gingerbread decorating contest from 2:30-4 p.m. Registration is due Dec. 3 at ASFkids.org/Celebrate.
• DANCE PERFORMANCES: “The Nutcracker,” presented by Fidalgo DanceWorks, is at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
After the ballet will be DanceWorks’ annual Winter Celebration, which features dance styles that are not ballet.
Showtimes 1:30 and 4 p.m., both on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Information and tickets: fidalgodanceworks.org
• ROCKIN’ YULE BIZARRE: The Anacortes Music Project will host its sixth annual Rockin’ Yule Bizarre at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
The concert is at the Depot Arts and Community Center and costs $10 online or $15 at the door. Those under 15 are admitted free and funds raised benefit the music project.
Tickets: yulebizarre.brownpapertickets.com.
• CHRISTMAS DINNER: A community Christmas dinner (pandemic style) will be curbside and contactless for people in their cars.
Anacortes Lutheran Church (2100 O Ave.) will host the dinner from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Anyone who wants dinner should enter the parking lot on O Avenue and proceed as directed to the alley to pick up meals.
Those homebound can call the church office 360-293-9586 no later than noon on Thursday, Dec. 23, to schedule home delivery.
