This year for our annual Holiday Guide, we called upon some of the artists based in Anacortes who have created work specifically centered on the holiday season.
The artists whose work is featured on our cover belong to the Facebook group Anacortes Artists, which was founded by Kelly Hilger.
She founded the group shortly after moving here to help foster a community between artists, a place to offer advice, ask questions and to network.
People of all skill levels are welcome in the group, as long as they live in Anacortes, Hilger said. In the future, she hopes to have a physical place to showcase some of the group's art.
Soon after she founded the group, it began to grow.
"This was a space people were looking for," Hilger said. "They wanted to have a voice."
Meet our cover art creators below, and then turn the page to find a guide to holiday events in Anacortes.
•••
Kelly Hilger started out as a face painter and balloon artist. She was working in Las Vegas and started learning how to create henna art.
Henna is a dye created from plants that is typically used for temporary body art.
As she learned the techniques, she started being booked to create henna art for weddings and other big events.
After Hilger and her family moved to Washington, she continued with henna body art, but when the pandemic hit, that all stopped.
Parties and weddings were canceled, and Hilger couldn't create her designs anymore. Instead, she moved from skin to paper.
It took some experimenting, but she figured out how to paint designs onto paper with the henna, then use watercolor to fill in her designs.
When creating her pieces, Hilger usually uses a compass to space out her designs so they are symmetrical.
Since she's self-taught, she says she is still figuring things out. That's one of the reasons she wanted to create the Facebook group, so she could ask other watercolorists their tips and tricks on how to create their pieces.
•••
Rachele Custer remembers doing crafts as a child and took art classes in college, but it wasn't until the pandemic hit that she started painting.
"I enjoyed it and kept going," she said.
When it comes time to paint, she sometimes focuses on things she has seen. But other times, she lets the painting become "what it wants to be."
Custer is frequently inspired by the area (she moved to Anacortes in 2005) with fish often making an appearance in her work. She likes experimenting with different mediums and textures and adding things such as gold leaf to her paintings.
Her painting on the cover of this guide began as a black-and-white image of a forest and a whale. As she contemplated color, a Christmas tree emerged.
As Custer paints more and more, she said the ideas and painting technique comes easier.
"There's an artist within you, you just have to keep doing it," she said.
•••
Brenda Newton has been making stand-up Santa figures for more than a year now.
During the pandemic, she started teaching yoga online instead of in person. The extra time gave her the chance to try out new things, and her Santa sculptures were born.
Newton sculpts their faces and features out of polymer clay and makes their outfits, down to the shoes.
Her first Santa was wearing a full suit of Seahawks regalia. Since then, she has gone on to make Santas wearing all kinds of different outfits.
Newton used to help run a balloon and basket shop, so she's always had a flair for the artistic. She also makes jewelry.
Santa Claus isn't her only muse. She made a witch that boasted handmade shoes, and she has a penchant for dragons. The dragons often take on a more abstract look, with the different scales and the colors used, Newton said.
Newton's clay pieces are shaped and molded, then hardened in a toaster oven.
•••
Cathy Enns said she has tried out several different artistic mediums because she tends to get bored.
"I don't sit still well," she said.
Her desire to try new things leads her to different types of art, including felt work and large mosaics.
One of the mediums she's worked with is fiber arts. Even though she has worked with fabric and felt, she never developed a love for sewing.
Enns does some hand work, but would rather avoid sewing when she can. She keeps the sewing part of making her Santa figures to a minimum.
Usually, she uses scraps of what's left over to create her Santas and then buys material for their beards. Sand or rice help fill the body to keep it upright and balanced.
In the same vein, Enns creates small snowmen and ornaments out of felt.
