Island Hospital is slowly resuming services as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and has new health care providers joining the staff.
Dr. Mansell Kevwitch will start in June with urology services.
Dr. Shad Alli will come to Anacortes in September from Boston to work in the psychiatry and behavioral health clinic. He will expand services by offering a child psychiatry program several days a week, hospital CEO Charles Hall said at a hospital board meeting last week.
Alli is replacing the retiring Dr. David Hall.
Also in September, Dr. Stephen Horra will join Fidalgo Medical Associates as a family practice provider.
He is moving from Montana to replace Dr. Tari Roche and will bring acupuncture services to the practice, Hall said.
In addition to adding in urology services, hospital leadership is looking at ways to integrate more services that the community has requested, Hall said.
One of those potential services is by ear, nose and throat specialists.
“We haven’t had ENT services within our walls in a long time,” he said.
Hall and his administration team is also looking at an expansion of gastrointestinal services.
