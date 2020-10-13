Island Hospital will hold a flu clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Appointments are required. Call 260-293-3101 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday to make an appointment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age six months or older receive a flu shot.
Hospital leadership and representatives of the CDC and the county’s Health Department are encouraging people this year, especially. The flu shot does not prevent against COVID-19, but can help prevent the seasonal flu, removing that added stressor during the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have said.
