Jennifer Long came from Anacortes for the Humane Society of Skagit Valley’s free adoption event on Saturday and left with a black kitten.

The Humane Society of Skagit Valley was busy Saturday as plenty of people showed up for the organization’s free adoption event.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Humane Society Executive Director Janine Ceja said that by 1 p.m. a full room of cats had been adopted out.

