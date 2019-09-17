The City of Anacortes is asking artists to look into the future.
The Imagine Anacortes in 2050 contest asks artists to envision what they think Anacortes will look like in 30 years.
Participants should create an original digital image depicting their vision of Anacortes in the year 2050 and submit that image digitally by Sept. 29 to anacortes2050@cityofanacortes.org or on a thumb drive to the fiber department at City Hall.
Community members can vote on the different visions of the future at the Anacortes Municipal Fiber Gala from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
Information: www.anacorteswa.gov/1102/anacortes-2050-contest
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.