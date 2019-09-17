The City of Anacortes is asking artists to look into the future.

The Imagine Anacortes in 2050 contest asks artists to envision what they think Anacortes will look like in 30 years.

Participants should create an original digital image depicting their vision of Anacortes in the year 2050 and submit that image digitally by Sept. 29 to anacortes2050@cityofanacortes.org or on a thumb drive to the fiber department at City Hall.

Community members can vote on the different visions of the future at the Anacortes Municipal Fiber Gala from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.

Information: www.anacorteswa.gov/1102/anacortes-2050-contest

