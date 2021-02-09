Normally, a group of swimsuit- and costume-clad fundraisers spend a weekend in January running into the freezing cold waters at Seafarers’ Memorial Park.
The cold dip is part of the annual Polar Plunge and helps raise money for a few area groups, including the Special Olympics.
The COVID-19 pandemic means this year’s plunge won’t be done as a group. Participants are asked to videotape a plunge done their own way on their own time. For some, that means dumping a cold bucket of water on their head or jumping into a kiddie pool. Others will plunge into the bay as usual, Anacortes Police Department Officer Janet Wilson said.
Wilson organizes the local plunge each year. This year, she started a city plunge group that anyone can join if they don’t have a team of their own. Registration this year costs $25. It comes with advice on how to fundraise and more information about what the plunge is and how it works, Wilson said.
Anyone participating can record themselves plunging and then upload it between Feb. 22 and 26 for the chance to win awards, including best costume.
The statewide virtual event is a way for people to still participate even though everything is different this year, Wilson said.
Area participants will have the chance to earn prizes from Anacortes businesses and donors, too, Wilson said. The prizes are leftover from the 2020 plunge, which was canceled last minute.
Information and registration is at polarplungewa.com, and the Anacortes Police Department Facebook page will have updates, information on the Anacortes team and more, Wilson said.
Anyone with questions can reach out to janetw@cityofanacortes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.