Heavy rainfall didn’t stop tinsel- and jingle bell-festooned runners at the annual Jingle Bell Dash Saturday.
A total of 177 runners, many dressed in festive attire, took on 5K and 10K races, starting at Seafarers’ Memorial Park and winding through the downtown area.
All proceeds for the event, put on by the Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women, will go to fund STEM programming for girls.
Cooper Billiter was the fastest person to finish the 5K race, with a time of 19 minutes, 5.19 seconds. The 16-year-old was followed by Jacob Pearson (19:05.29), 14, and Stephen Starr (21:19.29), 41. Maya Velez, 31, finished next with a time of 21:49.19 to claim the title as fastest female on the course.
For the 10K course, Brian Meenaghan, 51, finished fastest with a time of 41:49.69, followed by Edward McNeilly, 35, (44:49.08), and Saeed Noursalehi, 38, (47:14.58).
