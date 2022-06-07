Saturday morning started with light cloud cover and sprinkling rain, perfect for the children competing in the Kids Fishing Day at Heart Lake.
Enthusiastic kids and parents took to the water, and in some cases the shoreline, for their best shot at catching the largest trout. For everyone involved, it was a waiting game.
“They’re out there — you just gotta be patient and wait for the right moment,” said William Pullen, father of a participant.
The fish were indeed there because the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife had stocked the lake on June 2 with 4,200 trout for the June 4 event.
Pullen’s son Noah was one of the first to land a trout in his neon green fishing kayak. Pullen said he and his son had been out most weekends since purchasing the kayak, and his son had his favorite spots to fish along with a game plan.
“All he wanted for his birthday was a fishing kayak and to participate at Heart Lake,” William Pullen said.
Noah and his father have been coming to the lake every week since his birthday to find the best fishing spots. Both Pullen’s knew that there were larger trout in the pond. During a previous excursion, Noah’s brother had caught a 3-pound trout.
Noah’s trout weighed in at just under one pound, but there were other fish to be caught by young anglers that day. One of the largest trout caught weighed 2 pounds and 13 ounces.
Besides oodles of fish, there were free T-shirts, coffee mugs, hats and hot dogs available for participating families, as well as a series of raffles for lime green fishing poles.
The event was revived this year by Travis Anderson and Billy Smith. The duo partnered up to get the tournament going again after the two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They worked with the Anacortes Parks and Recreation and in partnership with the Puget Sound Anglers and state Fish and Wildlife to hold the event.
