Enrollment is open for students entering kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year at the Anacortes School District.
Enrollment opens early so that that school leaders can place all students and try to keep siblings together at the same school, according to the district.
Anacortes is a no-boundary district, so children aren’t placed based on residence.
All children who will be age 5 by Aug. 31 can register for kindergarten. Registration can be done on the district’s website.
Anyone who cannot access the internet can call the district for an appointment at 360-503-1212 or aberard@asd103.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.