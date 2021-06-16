Mike Beemer walks up a wooden staircase to board the 39-foot King’s Pride. He hits a counter at the top that now reads 1,703.
“Show that number to someone before they decide to refit a sailboat,” he said.
That’s how many trips up the stairs Beemer and a crew of Skagit Valley College marine technology students have taken up the stairs to work since the spring of 2020, when the college purchased the vessel.
And they are only halfway done. What was intended as a single-season project will now take place over two academic years, but that’s all the better for building publicity, Beemer said.
Beemer is lead instructor and chair of the college’s Marine Maintenance Technology department, located on R Avenue.
“We are the best-kept secret in the whole West Coast,” Beemer said. But he wants to get the word out about the program.
That’s the inspiration behind the boat project. The refitting of the boat is being documented on their YouTube channel, the SVC Skallywags. It will ultimately be auctioned next spring to the highest bidder, with “every penny” going to benefit the program.
The boat’s buyer will also receive a sail-away package, which will include a GoPro to track their adventures.
A brand new boat of that size can cost half a million dollars, Beemer said.
The SVC Skallywags channel began a year ago in part to highlight the work done on the boat, but also to give a picture of what is learned in the marine tech program. It also features fun profiles of students’ and alumni’s own boats. As of June, the channel’s videos had documented over 31,000 views.
Among the videos are the initial trip taking the King’s Pride from La Conner to Anacortes, a talk with naval architect Bob Perry — the designer of the 39’ Westsail model — as well as all the steps along the way. Those include inspecting the rudder, repainting the mast and setting the new engine.
The project was put on summer hiatus a month early as “all of our students found jobs and are making money,” Beemer said. Of course, that is the ultimate goal of the program.
But students will have a lot to look forward to when the activity begins again in September, as the boat still needs its freshly painted mast reinstalled, as well as plumbing, electrical and fuel work.
Many businesses and individuals have contributed time or equipment for the project, including Cap Sante Marine, Dakota Creek Industries, Pacific Marine Center, Mahina Expeditions and more.
A core group of four to six students have worked almost daily on the boat, but all students have taken some part, contributing, by his estimate, over 1,500 hours of work, he said.
For Beemer, “the highlight is for the students to be on an actual project and knowing that someone will be going out on the boat again.”
This sentiment is felt deeply by Jennifer King, an electrical course instructor for the college’s marine program, who is also an 2014 alumna along with her wife, Monica Riess. They now own KNR Marine Service.
The King’s Pride is “basically my childhood,” Jennifer King said.
It was the life’s work of Jennifer’s parents, Roger and Eileen, who purchased the 39’ Westsail hull and deck kit while living in Long Beach, California, in 1982. Roger spent a decade constructing the interior, with Eileen and Jennifer helping with the finish work.
In the mid-1990s, the King family took the boat on a nine-month voyage to Mexico and Hawaii. From around 2000 to 2014, it was Eileen and Roger’s home on the water. For health reasons, they moved from California up to La Conner, taking the boat with them.
Shortly before passing away in early 2020, Roger gave his blessing to sell the boat to the college, a difficult conversation for Jennifer to have with her father, but ultimately one she said she feels good about. “Especially selling it to the school as a learning platform,” she said.
“To know that my parents got to fulfill part of their dream and that a new owner will get to fulfill their dreams, that means a lot to me,” Jennifer King said.
A small landscape Roger King painted will remain hanging in the interior of the boat.
