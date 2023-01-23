More than 40 volunteers signed up to help collect old Christmas trees throughout Anacortes on Saturday, Jan. 7.
In total, they picked up 328 trees, which were then chopped up and used for mulch in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
The group featured nine truck and driver teams, made up of members of the Noon and Sunriser Kiwanis clubs; the Anacortes High School Key Club and Green Club; Aktion Club; and City of Anacortes staff.
The Kiwanis Sunrisers Club sold trees in November and December, and included a tag about the pickup event.
After the big city-wide pickup on Jan. 7, crews also went out for three more days, picking up those trees that were missed or forgotten.
Proceeds from the event, through donations, will send six Key Club members to the Key Club District Conference in March in Seattle.
Another $300 from the proceeds went to Rachel's Closet, a shop that helps provide clothing, toiletries and supplies to students at the Anacortes elementary and middle schools.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.