The Anacortes High School Kiwanis Key Club, the Kiwanis Sunrisers and the Kiwanis Noon Club will pick up Christmas trees for recycling starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

The volunteers will pick up trees within the Anacortes city limits. 

The trees must be unflocked, free of ornaments, lights and tinsel. 

They should be on the curb by 8:30 a.m.

Clubs ask community members to donate canned food or cash for pickup. But instead of leaving them with the tree (which can result in a loss of food or money), club members ask donors to mail or drop off the donation to the Kiwanis Thrift Shop at 420 O Ave., Anacortes.

The service is a fundraiser for Key Club. Members plan to use the funds to support the Thirst Project and the Anacortes Food Bank.

If the trees have not been picked up by 2 p.m., call the store at 360-293-2921.

If the weather is severe on Jan. 4, the groups will instead pick up trees on Saturday, Jan. 11.

