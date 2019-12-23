The Anacortes High School Kiwanis Key Club, the Kiwanis Sunrisers and the Kiwanis Noon Club will pick up Christmas trees for recycling starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
The volunteers will pick up trees within the Anacortes city limits.
The trees must be unflocked, free of ornaments, lights and tinsel.
They should be on the curb by 8:30 a.m.
Clubs ask community members to donate canned food or cash for pickup. But instead of leaving them with the tree (which can result in a loss of food or money), club members ask donors to mail or drop off the donation to the Kiwanis Thrift Shop at 420 O Ave., Anacortes.
The service is a fundraiser for Key Club. Members plan to use the funds to support the Thirst Project and the Anacortes Food Bank.
If the trees have not been picked up by 2 p.m., call the store at 360-293-2921.
If the weather is severe on Jan. 4, the groups will instead pick up trees on Saturday, Jan. 11.
