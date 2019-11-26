The Kiwanis Thrift Shop is extending its Friday hours of operation from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Christmas.

It will still be open its normal hours of 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Since opening in 1986, the Kiwanis Thrift Shop has earned millions of dollars for programs that benefit children in our local and global communities, with substantial annual contributions to scholarships for high-school and college students and other community groups.

The extended hours are for shopping only. It is open for collection of used goods on Fridays until 4 p.m.

Information: 360-293-2921 or anacorteskiwanis.org

