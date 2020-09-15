The Kiwanis Thrift Shop, operated by the Kiwanis Club of Anacortes, is opening back up to shoppers this Saturday on a limited basis.
The shop will open from 10-2 every Saturday starting Sept. 19, but will only allow two customers in the store at a time.
The shop closed in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has hosted a couple of small sales but is now ready to open back up to customers, club President Chuck Flagg said.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 22, the club will also accept donations on a limited basis.
Donations are taken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, and Flagg strongly encourages donators to call first at 360-293-2921 for donation approval because not all items will be accepted at this time.
The Kiwanis Thrift Shop is located at 420 O Ave.
