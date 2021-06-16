The knitters arrived Saturday morning in Anacortes, setting up their camp chairs along the sidewalk in front of the Fidalgo Artisan Yarn & Clothing, chatting with each other and pulling out skeins of yarn.
Soon, needles were flashing as the collected group of more than 60 crafters of all ages worked on a design and caught up with their fellow knitting enthusiasts, many of whom they had never met or hadn’t seen in months.
They joined knitters at 175 registered events in more than 18 countries Saturday as part of the annual World Wide Knit in Public Day.
“It’s fun to be part of a worldwide movement,” Anacortes knitter Ann Gerner said.
World Wide Knit in Public Day has been held on the second Saturday of June since it started in 2005. A group of knitters have gathered at Fidalgo Artisan Yarn &Clothing for five years, not including last year, when gatherings were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, store owner Lori Maul said.
This year, with vaccinations available and regulations loosened, knitters could come together again, Maul said.
Sixty-seven people had registered for the event Saturday. Maul said everyone was excited to get together with others who shared their interest in knitting and yarn.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Maul said of the turnout and the buzz of excitement at the event.
Store employee Fran Jepperson always creates a pattern just for the Knit in Public Day. This year, it was a cowl scarf, and many of the knitters sitting outside the store and lining Commercial Avenue were using it.
Shannon Woodall said she likes to knit because she can create pretty things. She was in a small group with fellow Anacortes knitters Gerner, Jane Hyde, Simone Spiess and Sandi Vadset. They each said they enjoy knitting with friends as a calming and relaxing hobby.
“It’s one of the only crafting things you can do while you watch TV,” Hyde said.
They also said they come to this event to support Maul, who hand-dyes the yarn in her shop.
Marcia Berg and Toni Asbury, also from Anacortes, also said they were out to support Maul and to experience the community, which Asbury called a whole knitting family.
Berg said she knits because the hobby is creative and relaxing.
“I’ve made a lot of friends doing this,” she said.
B Hartley and her mom Gloria Hartley came to Anacortes from Oak Harbor to participate.
Gloria Hartley said she has been knitting since she was a young child, more than 70 years ago. She said she learned to knit from an old Swedish woman, so her technique is often different from those knitting in the American style.
“They don’t knit like I do,” she said.
B Hartley said she started knitting when she had foot surgery and had to stay off her feet. What she found was a community of others who knit.
That community turned out to be the most supportive group she’s ever found. A bond can form instantly between two people with this shared passion, she said.
“You find strangers that are already friends,” she said.
