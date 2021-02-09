A proposed ordinance that would limit motorboat and watercraft speeds to 5 mph in Lake Erie will be discussed in a public hearing, held at 10 a.m. on March 2.
The county Parks and Recreation Department has received complaints regarding the speed and noise of motorboats and personal watercraft at Lake Erie, according to Parks documents.
Public comment is being sought for the meeting, which will be held virtually via global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501. Participants may also call 408-650-3123 to listen. The access code is 632-327-501.
Questions before the meeting can be directed to Brian Adams, county Parks & Recreation director, at 360.416.1350.
